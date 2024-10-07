Michael ‘Venom’ Page booked for pro grappling debut vs. former UFC star Carlos Condit

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page will dip his toes into submission grappling when he faces former title challenger Carlos Condit at Polaris 30.

Page and Condit will compete in a middleweight grappling match on November 2nd at Polaris 30, per promotional officials. This is Page’s submission grappling debut after appearances in MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, and kickboxing.

Page has the chance to get some valuable grappling experience at Polaris 30. After winning his UFC debut at UFC 299 over Kevin Holland, he fell to Ian Machado Garry in June, struggling to deal with Garry’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Page is still active on the UFC’s roster and is targeting a return to the Octagon in 2025. He hasn’t fought since the Garry loss, keeping a relatively low profile since the defeat.

In addition to Page’s grappling debut, Condit makes his combat sports return after a three-year absence. He retired from MMA after a loss to Max Griffin at UFC 264 by unanimous decision.

Before the loss to Griffin, Condit had a career resurgence with back-to-back wins over Matt Brown and Court McGee. He last competed for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 195, losing to Robbie Lawler by split decision.