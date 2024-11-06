Michael Chandler shares bold prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan rematch: “Absolutely smokes him”

By Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

Michael Chandler has shared his prediction for the expected rematch between Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan.

Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

Makhachev and Tsarukyan are rumored to rematch in January at UFC 311 for the lightweight title. It will be one of the most intriguing title fights, as it serves as a rematch of their 2019 fight, which Makhachev won by decision. However, that contest served as Tsarukyan’s UFC debut and was a fight he took on very short notice.

Given that their first fight was close, many fans believe the rematch will be competitive too. However, Michael Chandler disagrees as he expects Islam Makhachev to run through Arman Tsarukyan.

Michael Chandler expects Islam Makhachev to smoke Arman Tsarukyan

“He’s just a young, hungry dude making his presence be known,” Michael Chandler told the New York Post. “He’s matured, he’s got some great wins. His last win was over Oliveira, my next opponent, so he’s earned this title shot. This is going to be a rematch with him and Islam. He’s doing his thing, but yeah, he doesn’t like me, says bad things about me. After he beat Oliveira, I actually went back and congratulated him. It’s one of those things where I don’t hold any animosity towards anybody. I’ve had my spats with Poirier. I’ve had my spats with these different guys in the past. I enjoy competing against people whether they like me or don’t like me.

“I’m going to always operate like I don’t necessarily like my opponent, but I don’t have anything against him. I don’t go into the octagon with any malice or ill-will in my heart,” Chandler added. “That’s where I perform the best. Like I said, a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, and that’s my own personal anecdote of my career thus far, but Arman’s doing his thing. I wish him well. I think Islam absolutely smokes him, but at least he’s got great hair.”

If Islam Makhachev does smoke Arman Tsarukyan as Michael Chandler says, it would definitely be a statement-making performance. It also could set up a fight between Makhachev and Chandler later in 2025.

Michael Chandler is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 309 next Saturday for a rematch against Charles Oliveira.

