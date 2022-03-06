Dustin Poirier responds to callout from Colby Covington at UFC 272

Dustin Poirier had some fun on Twitter following Colby Covington’s callout.

UFC 272 wrapped up with a welterweight grudge match between Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The former friends and training partners battled for five rounds and while Masvidal had some moments, the night belonged to “Chaos.” All three judges scored the fight for Covington.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Covington took aim at Poirier and made it clear that it’s the bout he wants next.

“The Diamond” had some short responses to that callout on Twitter.

Bombaclot! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 6, 2022

Maybez fight a welterweight contender? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 6, 2022

Things have gotten personal between Poirier and Covington, who are also former teammates at American Top Team. Back in February, Poirier told media members that if he ever fights Colby it’ll be on the streets (h/t SportsKeeda).

“No. I’ll never fight [Colby Covington] in an Octagon where there’s finances on the line. If I’m fighting Colby we’re both going to jail. I’m going to jail. I’m not going to fight him in an octagon. He’s not making money off of my career and what I’ve done. This is something different, you know. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC.”

Covington didn’t take too kindly to the comments as he told reporters that “The Diamond” has been talking reckless.

“That fight needs to happen. He’s talked too reckless in the media, he’s said ‘it’s on sight’ and the last time he was talking to you clickbait merchants he was saying ‘oh I’m not gonna fight Colby in the Octagon where there’s finances on the line, I’m gonna fight him in the streets and we’re both gonna go to jail’. It’s funny, it’s very ironic because he talks about being a family guy, a good guy, but he wants to fight me in the streets and potentially go away from his family. Dustin Poirier has all these stipulations to fight me, I just have one stipulation – my one stipulation is he lets the world watch and enjoy themselves.”

UFC President Dana White told reporters that he’s unsure about booking Poirier vs. Covington following UFC 272. The UFC boss plans to meet with “Chaos” to see what he wants to do next.