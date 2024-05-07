Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, and Terrance McKinney

By Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The 164th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC St. Louis.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164, UFC St Louis

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Diego Ferreira (1:34). Next, UFC lightweight Chase Hooper (12:18) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (23:33).

Diego Ferreira opens up the show to preview his UFC St. Louis fight against Mateusz Rebecki. Ferreira talks about why he has been off for a year and taking this fight on short notice. He then chats about the style matchup with Rebecki and what a win here does for him. Ferreira talks about his MMA future as he is now 40-years-old.

Chase Hooper comes on to discuss his UFC St. Louis fight with Viacheslav Borshchev. Hooper talks about how this fight came together, the style differences between the two, and having a longer layoff than he thought. Chase talks about how he feels at lightweight and how his chin is much better. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goal for this year.

Terrance McKinney closes out the show to preview his UFC St. Louis fight against Esteban Ribovics. McKinney talks about the layoff despite a quick win last time out. He then chats about the style matchup and who he got to work with this camp. Terrance then talks about what a win does for him and his goal for this year.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

