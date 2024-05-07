Chael Sonnen explains why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Chael Sonnen is explaining why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chael Sonnen

It was just this past weekend, at UFC 301, that the main event featured Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA) vs Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA) in a flyweight title bout. It was to be Pantoja retaining his title with a unanimous decision victory over ‘Astro Boy’.

With the win, ‘The Cannibal’ has 6 consecutive victories in the cage and has beaten the likes of Brandon Royval (16-7 MMA), Alex Perez (5-8 MMA) and Brandon Mareno (21-8 MMA) among others.

It was during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel that Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Alexandre Pantoja and his performance at UFC 301 (h/t MMANews):

“Pantoja is not going anywhere. He is awesome. Pantoja is awesome, and he looked awesome tonight. I put Pantoja in the category only of GSP and Khabib. There has never been anybody that can weaponize pace aside from GSP and Khabib until Pantoja, and I’m not sure he doesn’t do it better… Man, he was awesome.”

Quite the praise from Chael Sonnen, comparing Pantoja to Georges St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) and Khabib  Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA).

St-Pierre, a former three-time UFC welterweight champion, retired in February of 2019 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov, officially retired in March of 2021 following an incredible career.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Alexandre Pantoja in the same class as St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov?

Who would you like to see the 34-year-old Brazilian fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react

Video | Dricus Du Plessis revealed as ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 301
Jonathan Martinez

What's next for the stars of UFC 301?

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 301 with the flyweight title fight headlining the event.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164, UFC St Louis
Diego Ferreira

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The 164th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC St. Louis.

Michel Pereira backflip
UFC

Michel Pereira has no plans of changing his style after controversial backflip strike at UFC 301: “I'm the risk-taker”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Michel Pereira has no plans on changing his style following his controversial win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown says UFC 300 snub helped conclude his retirement decision, won’t rule out fighting in BKFC: “It’s not out of the question”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Matt Brown has explained some of the reasons behind him opting to retire from mixed martial arts, as well as touching on the future.

Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley

Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024
Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier compares and contrasts UFC 302 foe Islam Makhachev and former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Dustin Poirier sees distinct similarities and differences between former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC 302 adversary Islam Makhachev.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley 'sad' over Conor McGregor's recent social media jabs at him: "F*** Conor"

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was caught off guard when Conor McGregor called him out in hostile fashion in a recent social media rant.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

WATCH | The Rock starts MMA training to prepare for starring role of 'The Smashing Machine'

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is now preparing to play former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr.

Demetrious Johnson, Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson criticizes UFC's decision to make Alexandre Pantoja/Steve Erceg the UFC 301 headliner: 'It's very frustrating!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson feels the promotion shouldn’t continue to book flyweight pay-per-view main events after UFC 301.