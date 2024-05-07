Chael Sonnen explains why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov

Chael Sonnen is explaining why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It was just this past weekend, at UFC 301, that the main event featured Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA) vs Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA) in a flyweight title bout. It was to be Pantoja retaining his title with a unanimous decision victory over ‘Astro Boy’.

With the win, ‘The Cannibal’ has 6 consecutive victories in the cage and has beaten the likes of Brandon Royval (16-7 MMA), Alex Perez (5-8 MMA) and Brandon Mareno (21-8 MMA) among others.

It was during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel that Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Alexandre Pantoja and his performance at UFC 301 (h/t MMANews):

“Pantoja is not going anywhere. He is awesome. Pantoja is awesome, and he looked awesome tonight. I put Pantoja in the category only of GSP and Khabib. There has never been anybody that can weaponize pace aside from GSP and Khabib until Pantoja, and I’m not sure he doesn’t do it better… Man, he was awesome.”

Quite the praise from Chael Sonnen, comparing Pantoja to Georges St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA).

St-Pierre, a former three-time UFC welterweight champion, retired in February of 2019 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov, officially retired in March of 2021 following an incredible career.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Alexandre Pantoja in the same class as St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov?

Who would you like to see the 34-year-old Brazilian fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!