Dustin Poirier Explains Why He’d Fight Colby Covington On The Streets, Not Inside The Octagon

Dustin Poirier is willing to fight Colby Covington but it won’t be under the UFC banner.

Covington has been known to ruffle the feathers of his MMA peers. That even includes teammates. When “Chaos” was a member of the American Top Team gym, he took aim at the likes of Poirier and Joanna Jedrzejczyk despite them being teammates.

Poirier has made it clear in the past that his beef with Covington is eventually going to spill outside the Octagon. “The Diamond” has even said it’s “on sight” whenever he sees Covington.

Speaking to media members during UFC 271, Dustin Poirier said if he’s going to fight Colby Covington it won’t be regulated (h/t SportsKeeda.com).

“No. I’ll never fight [Colby Covington] in an Octagon where there’s finances on the line. If I’m fighting Colby we’re both going to jail. I’m going to jail. I’m not going to fight him in an octagon. He’s not making money off of my career and what I’ve done. This is something different, you know. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC.”

Clearly, this feud has gone beyond MMA competition. Covington made things even more personal during an interview with The Schmo in late 2021. He labeled Poirier’s wife a “hoe” and called Dustin a “piece of sh*t” father.

“I’m picking on a guy that said it’s ‘on sight’ in the media. He said when I see Colby, it’s ‘on sight.’ I wanna keep these guys held accountable for their street cred. They’re talking all this sh*t in the media but when it’s time to do business and get in the cage and actually fight, they’re nowhere to be found. So Dustin, you’re a f***ing coward, your wife is a hoe and she has fake t**s on her chest, and you’re a piece of sh*t father!”

Covington is set to finally clash with his former friend Jorge Masvidal. This is one that Poirier will definitely be paying attention to as he and Masvidal remain close teammates.