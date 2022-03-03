Colby Covington has his sights set on Dustin Poirier following UFC 272: “That fight needs to happen. He’s talked too reckless in the media”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has said that a showdown with Dustin Poirier could be next for him after UFC 272.

This Saturday night we’ll see Colby Covington attempt to put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal once and for all in their main event grudge match in Las Vegas. Alas, while it may be the most intense of his feuds to date, it certainly isn’t the only example of him making an enemy out of a former teammate.

Dustin Poirier and Covington were also training partners for quite some time before “Chaos”, once again, kickstarted a rivalry with “The Diamond” – although he’d argue it was the other way around.

During his pre-fight media commitments, Covington spoke openly and honestly about his feelings for Poirier and why he wants to fight him in his next bout.

“That fight needs to happen. He’s talked too reckless in the media, he’s said ‘it’s on sight’ and the last time he was talking to you clickbait merchants he was saying ‘oh I’m not gonna fight Colby in the Octagon where there’s finances on the line, I’m gonna fight him in the streets and we’re both gonna go to jail’. It’s funny, it’s very ironic because he talks about being a family guy, a good guy, but he wants to fight me in the streets and potentially go away from his family. Dustin Poirier has all these stipulations to fight me, I just have one stipulation – my one stipulation is he lets the world watch and enjoy themselves.”

Covington is referencing the following interview in which Poirier did say he wouldn’t fight Colby in the cage.

