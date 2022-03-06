Dana White believes it “makes sense” for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns to be a #1 contenders bout

UFC President Dana White is intrigued by the idea of making Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns a number one contender fight.

Chimaev and Burns are set to collide on April 9. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 273. The welterweight collision was made official during the UFC 272 broadcast.

During the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, Dana told media members that having Chimaev and Burns compete for a UFC Welterweight Title shot doesn’t sound too bad (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

White on Burns vs. Chimaev being a #1 contender fight: "Makes sense" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 6, 2022

There has been some competitive trash talk going into this fight. Chimaev has gone as far as to dismiss Burns being a viable threat to his hype train.

“All those numbers mean nothing. To be honest, I don’t see a real challenge in him. We’ll see. Everything may happen in a fight, but I am confident as usual,” Chimaev said to RT Sport. “I think I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time.”

Burns fired back by telling The Schmo that he wants to let Chimaev get overconfident ahead of UFC 273.

“I think he’s confident. He says whatever he wants. I think he’s very good, but I’m the biggest test that he’s gonna see. I’m excited. I respect the guy and I think he’s very very tough, but let him be a little overconfident and think he’s gonna walk [through me]. Just make sure you guys get the pay-per-view, April 9, tune in. It’s gonna be a good one, I’m excited. Let him talk, I have no answer. He can say whatever he wants.”

Leon Edwards is expected to receive a title shot against Kamaru Usman this July. The winner could very well be facing Khamzat Chimaev or Gilbert Burns after that.