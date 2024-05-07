Cory Sandhagen points to Umar Nurmagomedov’s vulnerability he plans to exploit in upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi headliner

Cory Sandhagen questions Umar Nurmagomedov’s cardio

In a recent interview on the MightyCast podcast, Sandhagen gave his first thoughts on the Nurmagomedov matchup.

“Just from a strategic standpoint, I do really want to fight Umar in a five-round fight also, because I don’t know if you watched his last one, but he was [gassing],” Sandhagen said. “He was working hard though, so I’ll give him that. It was well within the realm of reality to be that tired because he was working real hard, he wasn’t relaxing too much.

“But, that fool was really huffing and puffing during the interview, so I think there’s a vulnerability there that I can capitalize on.”

Nurmagomedov’s win over Almakhan was just the second time in his UFC tenure that he fought the full distance. He’s accumulated three finishes in the UFC Octagon, including a knockout of Raoni Barcelos in Jan. 2023.

Sandhagen is looking to earn the next bantamweight title shot after three consecutive wins. After Nurmagomedov pulled out of their UFC Nashville booking, he defeated short-notice replacement Rob Font in a dominant performance.

Nurmagomedov’s first UFC five-rounder brings a lot more questions than answers, and Sandhagen plans to challenge Nurmagomedov’s pace and pressure inside the cage.