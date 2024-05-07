Cory Sandhagen points to Umar Nurmagomedov’s vulnerability he plans to exploit in upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi headliner

By Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen plans to take Umar Nurmagomedov into deep waters in their upcoming five-round clash.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov

Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov headline UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3rd. The two bantamweights will battle in a No. 1 contender bout to face the winner of the expected fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov were supposed to square off at UFC Nashville last year before Nurmagomedov withdrew due to injury. He faced Bekzat Almakhan in March, earning a unanimous decision victory.

It was a gritty win by Nurmagomedov against the UFC debutant Almakhan, but Sandhagen feels the unbeaten Dagestani showed his cards ahead of their upcoming fight.

Cory Sandhagen questions Umar Nurmagomedov’s cardio

In a recent interview on the MightyCast podcast, Sandhagen gave his first thoughts on the Nurmagomedov matchup.

“Just from a strategic standpoint, I do really want to fight Umar in a five-round fight also, because I don’t know if you watched his last one, but he was [gassing],” Sandhagen said. “He was working hard though, so I’ll give him that. It was well within the realm of reality to be that tired because he was working real hard, he wasn’t relaxing too much.

“But, that fool was really huffing and puffing during the interview, so I think there’s a vulnerability there that I can capitalize on.”

Nurmagomedov’s win over Almakhan was just the second time in his UFC tenure that he fought the full distance. He’s accumulated three finishes in the UFC Octagon, including a knockout of Raoni Barcelos in Jan. 2023.

Sandhagen is looking to earn the next bantamweight title shot after three consecutive wins. After Nurmagomedov pulled out of their UFC Nashville booking, he defeated short-notice replacement Rob Font in a dominant performance.

Nurmagomedov’s first UFC five-rounder brings a lot more questions than answers, and Sandhagen plans to challenge Nurmagomedov’s pace and pressure inside the cage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Video | Dricus Du Plessis revealed as ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis was revealed to be the ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 301
Jonathan Martinez

What's next for the stars of UFC 301?

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 301 with the flyweight title fight headlining the event.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164, UFC St Louis
Diego Ferreira

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The 164th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC St. Louis.

Michel Pereira backflip
UFC

Michel Pereira has no plans of changing his style after controversial backflip strike at UFC 301: “I'm the risk-taker”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Michel Pereira has no plans on changing his style following his controversial win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown says UFC 300 snub helped conclude his retirement decision, won’t rule out fighting in BKFC: “It’s not out of the question”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024
Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley
Patchy Mix

Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has explained why he believes he’s a better fighter than Sean O’Malley.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier compares and contrasts UFC 302 foe Islam Makhachev and former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Dustin Poirier sees distinct similarities and differences between former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC 302 adversary Islam Makhachev.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley 'sad' over Conor McGregor's recent social media jabs at him: "F*** Conor"

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was caught off guard when Conor McGregor called him out in hostile fashion in a recent social media rant.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

WATCH | The Rock starts MMA training to prepare for starring role of 'The Smashing Machine'

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is now preparing to play former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr.