Movsar Evloev claims Dana White was watching an NFL game that he bet on during his UFC 297 fight against Arnold Allen

By Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Movsar Evloev says Dana White was watching an NFL game he bet on during UFC 297.

Movsar Evloev

Evloev was taking on Arnold Allen on the main card of UFC 297 in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. Evloev ended up winning the bout by unanimous decision to improve to 18-0 as a pro and 8-0 in the UFC.

However, after the event, White blasted Evloev saying it was a boring fight and it sucked the wind out of the arena.

“That fight sucked the wind right out of the arena. That was the least fun fight anybody’s ever seen,” White said after UFC 297.

Now, months later, speaking on the Badaev Podcast, Movsar Eloev responded to Dana White’s comments and said ATT owner Dan Lambert told him that the UFC CEO was watching an NFL game that he bet on. UFC 297 was during an NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.

“Then for some reason, Dana said that my last fight was not entertaining. Maybe he wanted to motivate me somehow or dampen my championship ambitions a little. Because he already understands that I’m close. Then we talked with Dan Lambert after the fight. He said, ‘Movsar, I was sitting next to Dana White during your fight, and he was watching American Football there.’ He apparently placed a bet somewhere on the time of my fight. He may not have even fully seen my fight. Maybe he somehow drew attention to my fight after there were illegal blows, when there was still one minute left… I told Dana, ‘I’m not here to amuse you, I came here for the belt.’ I’ll take the belt, and then we’ll see,” Evloev said.

It is an interesting comment from Movsar Evloev suggesting Dana White wasn’t even watching his fight and was instead focused on an NFL game.

As of this moment, the Russian standout is still awaiting his next UFC booking.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Movsar Evloev UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira

Daniel Cormier opens up on UFC 301 media day wrestling match with Alex Pereira: "You always put the active guy over"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024
Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones reveals that he's verbally agreed to UFC return against Stipe Miocic: "I have a date"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has verbally agreed to face Stipe Miocic later this year.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Cory Sandhagen points to Umar Nurmagomedov's vulnerability he plans to exploit in upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi headliner

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen plans to take Umar Nurmagomedov into deep waters in their upcoming five-round clash.

Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Chael Sonnen is explaining why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Video | Dricus Du Plessis revealed as ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis was revealed to be the ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 301

What's next for the stars of UFC 301?

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164, UFC St Louis
Diego Ferreira

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The 164th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC St. Louis.

Michel Pereira backflip
UFC

Michel Pereira has no plans of changing his style after controversial backflip strike at UFC 301: “I'm the risk-taker”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Michel Pereira has no plans on changing his style following his controversial win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown says UFC 300 snub helped conclude his retirement decision, won’t rule out fighting in BKFC: “It’s not out of the question”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Matt Brown has explained some of the reasons behind him opting to retire from mixed martial arts, as well as touching on the future.

Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley
Patchy Mix

Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has explained why he believes he’s a better fighter than Sean O’Malley.