Sean O’Malley believes Conor McGregor is jealous of his success: “There’s no other reason for him to talk about me”

By Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has an idea why Conor McGregor is so mad at him.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Over the last week or so, a rivalry between ‘Sugar’ and ‘The Notorious’ has begun brewing. After Ryan Garcia failed two drug tests for two different substances, Conor McGregor unleashed in a lengthy post on social media. In the post, the Irishman also took aim at Sean O’Malley. ‘Sugar’ famously failed two drug tests for ostarine in the past, the same substance Garcia failed for.

Conor McGregor slammed ‘KingRy’ in his rant, but also took heavy aim at Sean O’Malley. Now, the UFC bantamweight champion is responding to the megastar. On his own podcast earlier this week, O’Malley stated that McGregor’s remarks were sad. He also stated that he was rooting for Michael Chandler to knock out the Irishman in June.

However, Sean O’Malley also has a theory as to why Conor McGregor is so mad at him. Speaking in a recent interview with Bradley Martyn, the UFC bantamweight champion offered his theory. According to O’Malley, it had nothing to do with his previous drug test failures. Instead, he believes that McGregor is jealous of his recent success.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley responds to Conor McGregor

“Cocaine is a hell of a drug. He was probably shadowboxing in the bathroom at a f*cking club, and I get it. I do think there was a lot of jealousy [in his post].” Sean O’Malley stated in the interview when asked about Conor McGregor’s recent comments about him. “People like that, with that big of an ego, he can see what’s happening. He’s starting to get pushed out, and I’m starting to come up. It’s like, there’s no other reason for him to talk about me.”

He continued, “I’ve never said anything, but praise for him. I looked up to him… He’s probably geeked out, and jealous. He wanted me to sign with their management company [in the past] but I didn’t want to. He sees me blowing up. I don’t know [what his problem is].”

As far as Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley are concerned, both men are a bit booked up at the moment. ‘The Notorious’ is currently slated to return at UFC 303 on June 29th, against the aforementioned Michael Chandler. Meanwhile, O’Malley is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili in the second defense of his bantamweight gold later this year.

What do you make of this response from the UFC bantamweight champion? Do you agree with Sean O’Malley’s comments about Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

