Dana White reacts to Colby Covington’s callout of Dustin Poirier, believes ‘Chaos’ can eventually earn another welterweight title shot

UFC President Dana White has responded to Colby Covington’s desire to fight Dustin Poirier.

Last night (March 5), Covington went one-on-one with his former teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal. The grudge match headlined UFC 272 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight had some exciting moments but it ultimately played out how the oddsmakers thought it would.

While Masvidal was able to get in some clean shots and even dropped “Chaos” at one point, Colby’s wrestling and pressure told the story. Covington won the fight via unanimous decision to close out UFC 272.

After the fight, Covington took aim at another former teammate, Dustin Poirier. Dana was asked about the potential matchup and this is what he had to say (via Aaron Bronsteter).

White isn't sure about matching Covington up with Poirier. Wants to check in with Covington and determine what direction he wants. togo in. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 6, 2022

White says that if Colby stays at 170 and keeps winning, eventually he can get another shot. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 6, 2022

White says that Colby is in a tricky situation right now because he's lost to Usman twice. Says the same would have applied to Masvidal had he won. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 6, 2022

Covington is the number one-ranked UFC welterweight. The problem is, he already has two losses against the current champion, Kamaru Usman.

Some have suggested that Colby should be matched up with the winner of Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev, which is set to take place at UFC 273 on April 9. That may not be what’s next, however, as Dana has shown interest in making Burns vs. Chimaev a number one contender fight.

Poirier competes in the lightweight division and some have already expressed disinterest in a showdown with Covington. Most point to Poirier’s past struggles with high-level grapplers such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and current UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira.

What do you think should be next for Colby Covington?