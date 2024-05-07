Video | Dricus Du Plessis revealed as ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa

By Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis was revealed to be the ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react

It’s true, the current UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, competed as ‘Wildebeest’ on Season 2 (Episode 5) of The Masked Singer South Africa.

In a video posted to ‘X‘ the reveal was made, showing ‘Stillknocks’ dazzling the audience with his smooth voice and dance moves.

The Masked Singer is a popular game show which highlight 16 celebrities who compete to perform sharing their vocal talents behind masks. Each week more clues are released, as celebrity detectives try to determine who the talent is behind the mask. More than half a billion fans put on their detective hats and follow along.

Dricus Du Plessis is not the only UFC fighter to have competed on the game show, as Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) took to the stage back in July of 2022 in Nashville – belting out Brittany Spears ‘Baby One More Time’.

Who knew the UFC has so much talent being portrayed outside of the Octagon!

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297, claiming the middleweight crown as his own.

The 30-year-old has since been vocal about wanting to defend his title at UFC 305 which will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 18th of this year.

What did you think of Dricus Du Plessis’s performance on ‘The Masked Singer’? Perhaps once he’s hung up his gloves in the cage, he’ll have a new prospect waiting for him on the horizon.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 301

What's next for the stars of UFC 301?

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164, UFC St Louis
Diego Ferreira

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The 164th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC St. Louis.

Michel Pereira backflip
UFC

Michel Pereira has no plans of changing his style after controversial backflip strike at UFC 301: “I'm the risk-taker”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Michel Pereira has no plans on changing his style following his controversial win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown says UFC 300 snub helped conclude his retirement decision, won’t rule out fighting in BKFC: “It’s not out of the question”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Matt Brown has explained some of the reasons behind him opting to retire from mixed martial arts, as well as touching on the future.

Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley
Patchy Mix

Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has explained why he believes he’s a better fighter than Sean O’Malley.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier compares and contrasts UFC 302 foe Islam Makhachev and former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley 'sad' over Conor McGregor's recent social media jabs at him: "F*** Conor"

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was caught off guard when Conor McGregor called him out in hostile fashion in a recent social media rant.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

WATCH | The Rock starts MMA training to prepare for starring role of 'The Smashing Machine'

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is now preparing to play former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr.

Demetrious Johnson, Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson criticizes UFC's decision to make Alexandre Pantoja/Steve Erceg the UFC 301 headliner: 'It's very frustrating!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson feels the promotion shouldn’t continue to book flyweight pay-per-view main events after UFC 301.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski open to fourth fight with Max Holloway for the BMF belt

Cole Shelton - May 6, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski would fight Max Holloway again as long as the BMF title is up for grabs.