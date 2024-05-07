Video | Dricus Du Plessis revealed as ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa

Dricus Du Plessis was revealed to be the ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa.

It’s true, the current UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, competed as ‘Wildebeest’ on Season 2 (Episode 5) of The Masked Singer South Africa.

In a video posted to ‘X‘ the reveal was made, showing ‘Stillknocks’ dazzling the audience with his smooth voice and dance moves.

Give it up one last time for this sexy beast, Wildebeest! 🐃 RT if you’re sad to see him go…#MaskedSingerSA pic.twitter.com/gyWqgCurgX — The Masked Singer South Africa (@MaskedSingerZA) May 6, 2024

The Masked Singer is a popular game show which highlight 16 celebrities who compete to perform sharing their vocal talents behind masks. Each week more clues are released, as celebrity detectives try to determine who the talent is behind the mask. More than half a billion fans put on their detective hats and follow along.

Dricus Du Plessis is not the only UFC fighter to have competed on the game show, as Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) took to the stage back in July of 2022 in Nashville – belting out Brittany Spears ‘Baby One More Time’.

Who knew the UFC has so much talent being portrayed outside of the Octagon!

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297, claiming the middleweight crown as his own.

The 30-year-old has since been vocal about wanting to defend his title at UFC 305 which will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 18th of this year.

What did you think of Dricus Du Plessis’s performance on ‘The Masked Singer’? Perhaps once he’s hung up his gloves in the cage, he’ll have a new prospect waiting for him on the horizon.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!