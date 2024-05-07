Daniel Cormier opens up on UFC 301 media day wrestling match with Alex Pereira: “You always put the active guy over”

By Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier wants to clarify a few things about his brief scuffle with Alex Pereira.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira

While ‘Poatan’ didn’t compete at UFC 301 over the weekend, he was in attendance. Alex Pereira originally hoped to compete in the event, but a few broken toes stopped those plans. However, the light-heavyweight champion was in good enough shape to have a brief wrestling match with Daniel Cormier. The commentator has famously taken aim at the Brazilian’s grappling in the past.

‘DC’ was attending UFC 301 media day, as was Alex Pereira. During a video that quickly went viral, ‘Poatan’ began grappling with the former two-weight champion. Surprisingly, Pereira scored a takedown on Daniel Cormier in the friendly grappling match. The two ended things laughing, and it’s clear that neither were taking it too seriously.

However, some fans did take it a bit seriously. In a recent edition of his Good Guy, Bad Guy Podcast with Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier discussed his experience wrestling with Alex Pereira. There, the UFC commentator admitted that he had been getting some flak for the video. However, he was just trying to have some fun with Pereira in the clip.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN REFLECTS ON LOSS TO JON JONES ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF UFC 159: “I HAD A HIGHER JUICE CONCENTRATE THAN TROPICANA!”

Daniel Cormier opens up on wrestling match with Alex Pereira at UFC 301 media day

In the podcast, Daniel Cormier admitted that he let Alex Pereira take him down in the viral clip. ‘DC’ later compared the clip to when he would wrestle with Khabib Nurmagomedov at training. Cormier borrowed an old-school professional wrestling term, stating that he put the Brazilian over. Meaning that he tried to make Pereira look good because he’s still an active competitor.

“You know what’s weird though man? I play around with these guys, and I’m getting taken down.” Daniel Cormier stated to Chael Sonnen when asked about his UFC 301 media day wrestling match with Alex Pereira. “There was a while back that people thought Khabib could actually take me down in a true wrestling situation. You know Chael, you always put the active guy over.”

He continued, “That’s what you do as a person that’s done with the sport. What do I gain in trying to take down Alex Pereira? It just doesn’t work that way Chael.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC Hall of Famer? Do you believe that Daniel Cormier let Alex Pereira get the better of him in their brief grappling exchange?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones reveals that he's verbally agreed to UFC return against Stipe Miocic: "I have a date"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024
Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Cory Sandhagen points to Umar Nurmagomedov's vulnerability he plans to exploit in upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi headliner

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen plans to take Umar Nurmagomedov into deep waters in their upcoming five-round clash.

Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Chael Sonnen is explaining why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Video | Dricus Du Plessis revealed as ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis was revealed to be the ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 301
Jonathan Martinez

What's next for the stars of UFC 301?

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 301 with the flyweight title fight headlining the event.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164, UFC St Louis

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024
Michel Pereira backflip
UFC

Michel Pereira has no plans of changing his style after controversial backflip strike at UFC 301: “I'm the risk-taker”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Michel Pereira has no plans on changing his style following his controversial win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown says UFC 300 snub helped conclude his retirement decision, won’t rule out fighting in BKFC: “It’s not out of the question”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Matt Brown has explained some of the reasons behind him opting to retire from mixed martial arts, as well as touching on the future.

Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley
Patchy Mix

Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has explained why he believes he’s a better fighter than Sean O’Malley.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier compares and contrasts UFC 302 foe Islam Makhachev and former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

Curtis Calhoun - May 6, 2024

Dustin Poirier sees distinct similarities and differences between former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC 302 adversary Islam Makhachev.