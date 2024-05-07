Daniel Cormier opens up on UFC 301 media day wrestling match with Alex Pereira: “You always put the active guy over”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier wants to clarify a few things about his brief scuffle with Alex Pereira.

While ‘Poatan’ didn’t compete at UFC 301 over the weekend, he was in attendance. Alex Pereira originally hoped to compete in the event, but a few broken toes stopped those plans. However, the light-heavyweight champion was in good enough shape to have a brief wrestling match with Daniel Cormier. The commentator has famously taken aim at the Brazilian’s grappling in the past.

‘DC’ was attending UFC 301 media day, as was Alex Pereira. During a video that quickly went viral, ‘Poatan’ began grappling with the former two-weight champion. Surprisingly, Pereira scored a takedown on Daniel Cormier in the friendly grappling match. The two ended things laughing, and it’s clear that neither were taking it too seriously.

However, some fans did take it a bit seriously. In a recent edition of his Good Guy, Bad Guy Podcast with Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier discussed his experience wrestling with Alex Pereira. There, the UFC commentator admitted that he had been getting some flak for the video. However, he was just trying to have some fun with Pereira in the clip.

Daniel Cormier opens up on wrestling match with Alex Pereira at UFC 301 media day

In the podcast, Daniel Cormier admitted that he let Alex Pereira take him down in the viral clip. ‘DC’ later compared the clip to when he would wrestle with Khabib Nurmagomedov at training. Cormier borrowed an old-school professional wrestling term, stating that he put the Brazilian over. Meaning that he tried to make Pereira look good because he’s still an active competitor.

“You know what’s weird though man? I play around with these guys, and I’m getting taken down.” Daniel Cormier stated to Chael Sonnen when asked about his UFC 301 media day wrestling match with Alex Pereira. “There was a while back that people thought Khabib could actually take me down in a true wrestling situation. You know Chael, you always put the active guy over.”

He continued, “That’s what you do as a person that’s done with the sport. What do I gain in trying to take down Alex Pereira? It just doesn’t work that way Chael.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC Hall of Famer? Do you believe that Daniel Cormier let Alex Pereira get the better of him in their brief grappling exchange?