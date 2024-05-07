Michel Pereira has no plans of changing his style after controversial backflip strike at UFC 301: “I’m the risk-taker”

Michel Pereira has no plans on changing his style following his controversial win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Last weekend, Michel Pereira made it eight wins in a row inside the Octagon. He did so with a nasty submission win over Ihor Potieria that came less than a minute into the fight. However, it wasn’t without controversy.

After knocking his opponent down to the ground, Pereira secured a submission win via guillotine choke. In the middle of those two events, though, we saw Michel do a backflip that ended with his leg connecting with the head of Ihor.

Some felt as if that was an illegal move. In response to the criticism, the 30-year-old Brazilian made the following remarks in a recent interview.