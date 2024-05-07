Michel Pereira has no plans of changing his style after controversial backflip strike at UFC 301: “I’m the risk-taker”

By Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Michel Pereira has no plans on changing his style following his controversial win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Michel Pereira backflip

Last weekend, Michel Pereira made it eight wins in a row inside the Octagon. He did so with a nasty submission win over Ihor Potieria that came less than a minute into the fight. However, it wasn’t without controversy.

After knocking his opponent down to the ground, Pereira secured a submission win via guillotine choke. In the middle of those two events, though, we saw Michel do a backflip that ended with his leg connecting with the head of Ihor.

RELATED: UFC 301 Results: Michel Pereira stops Ihor Potieria in Round 1 (Video)

Some felt as if that was an illegal move. In response to the criticism, the 30-year-old Brazilian made the following remarks in a recent interview.

Pereira’s fun style

“It’s my fighting style. It’s what I do,” Pereira said. “That’s the risk. But I’m the risk-taker. That’s why I’m getting the performances I’ve been getting, that’s why I’m the UFC showman. I’m always on the edge of the risks.”

Quotes via MMA News

The eccentric superstar has definitely toned it down in a few of his fights recently. With that being said, he’s the ultimate entertainer – and he’s well aware of that. The main aim for a lot of fans is to see him be given a big ranked opponent in order to really test what he can do. When you consider that he’s put together eight wins on the bounce, it’s strange to think he isn’t already at that point.

Are you excited to see what Michel Pereira is going to do next inside the Octagon? Who do you believe should be his next opponent, and will he ever challenge for a UFC world title? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Michel Pereira UFC

