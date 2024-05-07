What’s next for the stars of UFC 301?

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 301 with the flyweight title fight headlining the event.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja was looking to defend his title for the second time as he took on Steve Erceg who had an incredible rise to the title as this was just his fourth UFC fight. Jose Aldo, meanwhile, was making his return to the UFC to face Jonathan Martinez.

Ultimately, it was Pantoja who beat Erceg by decision to defend his flyweight title. Aldo, meanwhile, turned back the clock and defeated Martinez by decision to pull off the upset. Now, following UFC 301, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.