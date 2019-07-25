Dana White interested in booking Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards

UFC president Dana White says he is interested in booking a high-profile welterweight grudge match between top contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

White told reporters that a fight between Masvidal and Edwards — who clearly do not like each other — intrigues him.

“That’s a fun fight, obviously,” White said.

Masvidal and Edwards famously got into a shoving match backstage at UFC London earlier this year, with Masvidal even punching Edwards and cutting him open. It seemed like these two were destined to meet inside the Octagon after Masvidal knocked out Darren Till and Edwards won a decision over Gunnar Nelson at UFC London.

Instead, the UFC instead chose to match up Masvidal against Ben Askren at UFC 239, and Edwards against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC San Antonio. Masvidal ended up knocking out Askren in just five seconds with a flying knee, while Edwards outpointed dos Anjos and took home a unanimous decision. After defeating RDA, Edwards took the microphone and once again called Masvidal out.

At this point, Masvidal says that he wants to fight either UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or Conor McGregor, but much of that will depend on the Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler fight next weekend at UFC Newark. Should Covington win that fight in impressive fashion, he might get the next title shot. Edwards, meanwhile, has taken to social media to antagonize Masvidal and continue the push for this grudge match to happen.

According to White, the UFC hasn’t made any final determinations on what it will do with the top welterweight contenders, but the UFC president says he’s excited for the 170lbs division right now.

“There’s so many fun fights in that division right now,” White said. “There’s so many things we can do.”

Would you be interested in watching Jorge Masvidal fight Leon Edwards?

