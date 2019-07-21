Leon Edwards tells Jorge Masvidal to ‘run’

It didn’t take long for Leon Edwards to respond to Jorge Masvidal on social media.

Fresh off of a decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC San Antonio, Edwards used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out Masvidal, who got into a backstage brawl with him back at UFC London.

Masvidal took to Twitter late last night and criticized Edwards’ fight as boring. Now, Edwards has fired back at his rival. Here’s what Edwards had to say to Masvidal on Twitter.

Run Jorge Run#runjorgerun — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 21, 2019

“Run Jorge Run.” — Leon Edwards

It appears that Edwards and Masvidal are on a collision course sooner rather than later. After beating dos Anjos, Edwards has now won eight fights in a row in the UFC welterweight division and has an excellent 10-2 overall record inside the Octagon.

As for Masvidal, he’s fresh off of back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts over Darren Till and Ben Askren, the latter setting the UFC record for fastest KO at just five seconds. There is arguably no hotter fight in the sport than Masvidal right now, and he could be in line for a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman instead of Edwards.

That will likely depend on what happens between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 next month in New Jersey. UFC president Dana White has already said Covington is the No. 1 contender, but after Masvidal knocked out Askren the way he did, it’s likely Covington needs a great performance against Lawler to guarantee his title shot.

We’ll see what happens between Edwards and Masvidal in the meantime. Even if this fight doesn’t happen next, it looks like it’s destined to happen at some point. The fans want to see the fight and it seems like the fighters want it, so let’s see what happens.

Are you interested in seeing a matchup between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal?