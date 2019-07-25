Georges St-Pierre names key to victory against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Over the last year, there’s been lots of talk about a potential super fight between former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre, and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although St-Pierre is currently retired, he still seems to be interested in the fight. Speaking to TSN recently, the Canadian delved into the matchup itself, explaining how he would try to beat the undefeated Russian if given the chance.

Nurmagomedov is known for his incredible grappling and pressure, and St-Pierre is wary of those skills. Yet the Canadian believes believes he could defeat the lightweight champion by controlling distance.

“I think there’s different areas of the fight that I’m better than him,” St-Pierre said (transcript via MMA Mania). “Even though he’s better than me in some stuff, I’m quicker in and out and controlling the distance and getting inside for the takedown faster in the open stance. He’s better near the fence, I’m better in the open. If I keep that fight in the open, I win.”

While Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre are both interested in this matchup, it has yet to come to fruition, and seems more and more unlikely by the day. St-Pierre believes that could be because the UFC is trying to protect its investment in Nurmagomedov.

“Maybe they don’t want me to beat him because if I leave after that, I ruin their whole investment,” he joked.

Do you think we’ll ever see Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/25/2019.