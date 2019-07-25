Frankie Edgar discusses possible featherweight title win, potential move to 135

In the main event of UFC 240, Frankie Edgar has the chance to become a two-division UFC champion. “The Answer” already held the lightweight title from 2010-2012. Since then, the 37-year-old has dropped down to featherweight, and has been chasing gold in the division ever since.

At 145 pounds, Edgar has previously fought for the undisputed title and the interim title, both times against the former champ Jose Aldo, and both times losing by decision. Now, he has a chance to capture the belt once again, this time against reigning champ Max Holloway.

Although Edgar is an underdog, a win would be huge for his legacy and would solidify him as one of the best fighters in MMA history.

“I mean it would only make it better. It would put me in a special class. Not many guys have been able to do it,” Edgar recently told BJPenn.com. “If I could join the guys like ‘GSP’ (Georges St-Pierre), B.J. (Penn), ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier), it would definitely put me ahead of where I am now. Ever since I moved down to 145 pounds this has been my goal to win that second title.”

Although UFC fighters winning belts in two divisions is something that is happening more and more frequently, no one has been able to win in three divisions. But, Edgar thinks he could very well do that, given that he could potentially make the 135-pound bantamweight division in the future.

Yet, he is not thinking about a move down to bantamweight unless it is for the divisional title. Given that his teammate and friend Marlon Moraes is a top contender at bantamweight, he is uncertain if he will ever go down.

“I think I could make 135, it obviously wouldn’t be fun. But, yeah we have to see what is on the line,” Edgar explained. “I wouldn’t go down to fight anybody, it would have to be for the title or have some title implications.”

Should Frankie Edgar win on Saturday, would you like to see him fight for the bantamweight title?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/25/2019.