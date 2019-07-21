Jorge Masvidal responds to callout from Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards called out Jorge Masvidal following his unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.

The surging British contender, Edwards, is now riding an eight fight winning streak and wants a chance to settle his beef with ‘Gamebred’.

If you remember, Jorge Masvidal infamously punched Leon Edwards backstage at UFC London.

Since then the perennial welterweight contenders have traded shots at one another online and in interviews.

Shortly after Leon Edwards took to the mic and called out ‘Gamebred’ in his post-fight interview, Jorge Masvidal responded with the following statement on Twitter.

Big difference between putting top ranked opponents to sleep and putting fans to sleep #bum #whoru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 21, 2019

“Big difference between putting top ranked opponents to sleep and putting fans to sleep #bum #whoru”

Jorge Masvidal set the record for fastest KO in promotional history earlier this month in Las Vegas, when he needed just 5-seconds to sleep the previously undefeated Ben Askren.

‘Gamebred’ later revealed that he was promised a title shot if he beat Askren at UFC 239, and now plans to cash in on that gesture.

So I can be clear I was promised a title shot after I beat askren and I plan on cashing in on it. Don’t call me out no more until I get that belt #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 21, 2019

“So I can be clear I was promised a title shot after I beat askren and I plan on cashing in on it. Don’t call me out no more until I get that belt #supernecessary”

Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight next, Leon Edwards or Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!