Dana White confirms Colby Covington next in line for Kamaru Usman

UFC president Dana White has confirmed Colby Covington is the No. 1 contender in the UFC welterweight division following a dominant victory over Robbie Lawler this past weekend.

Speaking to reporters following the Contender Series on Tuesday in Las Vegas, White said Colby Covington is next in line for a fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“Yeah. That’s why I put Covington on ESPN against a guy like Lawler. You can say whatever you want about Covington, you don’t like him or whatever, but he put on a clinic against Lawler, who is a beast,” White said. “Lawler’s been all the big fights, former world champion, hits like a truck, and Colby completely shut hm down. His cardio was impressive, and the way he beat Lawler was even more impressive.

White continued the praise of “Chaos.”

“I thought Colby did a really good job of shutting Robbie down,” White said. “Kicks, punches, takedowns, he mixed it up. And his cardio was unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

White was non-committal to the Covington vs. Usman fight taking place at UFC 244┬áthis November in New York as rumored. All he would say about that is “we’ll see.”

White was also asked about Jorge Masvidal, who has demanded either a title shot or a fight with Conor McGregor. It sounds like the UFC has other plans for Masvidal, perhaps pitting him against rival Leon Edwards.

“You can’t make ultimatums. We’re going to offer Masvidal a fight. If he accepts the fight he does, if he doesn’t he doesn’t,” White said.

The UFC president was then asked about Covington’s controversial post-fight remarks about Matt Hughes. Dana White didn’t seem to have a problem with the comments, chalking it up to Colby Covington embracing his role as a heel.

“I think it was very Colby,” White said. “It was typical Colby Covington.”

Do you agree that Colby Covington is next in line for a welterweight title shot?