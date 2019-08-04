Colby Covington explains why he mocked Matt Hughes following win over Robbie Lawler

Colby Covington made some controversial comments about Matt Hughes following his victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark.

After dominating ‘Ruthless’ for twenty-five straight minutes inside of the Octagon, Covington mocked Robbie’s longtime friend and training partner Matt Hughes in his post-fight speech.

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned here tonight. It’s a lesson Robbie Lawler should have learned from Matt Hughes. You stay off the track when the train is coming through. Doesn’t matter if it’s the Trump train or the Colby train, stay out the way.”

For those who don’t remember, Hughes was seriously injured during a train accident in June of 2017. That collision left the UFC Hall of Famer with head trauma and lifelong injuries.

With that being said, many fans and analysts did not take well to the comments made by Colby Covington in his post-victory interview.

‘Chaos’ responded to his critics, which he dubbed ‘Snowflakes’, in a recent interview.

“Not at all,” Colby Covington said when asked if he felt his comments were out of line. “Did I say something that was offensive? The guy’s done some pretty crappy stuff, he’s got lawsuits against his family, against his brother, I just said the truth, I’m honest. I’m a little bit brutally honest sometimes and people can’t handle it.”

With his dominant victory over Robbie Lawler, Colby Covington ha now secured himself the next welterweight title shot against reigning division champion Kamaru Usman.

Covington has now won seven fights in a row, and is 15-1 overall.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman has won fourteen straight bouts, his latest being a dominant decision victory over Tyron Woodley in which he captured the promotions coveted welterweight strap.

Do you think Colby Covington will be able to dethrone ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ this fall? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

