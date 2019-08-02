ATT owner: Jorge Masvidal should get title shot or Conor McGregor

Count American Top Team Owner Dan Lambert among those that think Jorge Masvidal should either get Conor McGregor or a welterweight title shot next.

For Lambert to see the knockout of Ben Askren in person was surreal. He saw Jorge Masvidal train the flying knee in the gym and heard him tell everyone in the gym that is how the fight would play out. Even though that is how it happened, it was still shocking for the ATT owner and everyone at the gym.

“I’m not even sure I have words to explain that. It was surreal to see,” Lambert explained to BJPenn.com. “I would say you can’t write that up, but he has been drilling it and told us the night before that is how the fight will play out. That was insane, Jorge is the man.”

Based on the way Masvidal has won his last two fights, Lambert believes he deserves a big fight — not Leon Edwards like the Englishman has been calling for.

“I defer to Jorge and his manager. Leon Edwards is a stud and proves to people how good he is. But, I don’t see it as a good fight for Jorge promotion-wise,” Lambert said. “Frankly, I agree with his manger that it should be title shot or something really big like Conor.”

Whether or not Jorge Masvidal will get a title shot or Conor McGregor next is to be seen. Should Colby Covington win at UFC Newark, he has been promised a title shot, so that could throw a wrench in that plan. As for the McGregor fight, Dana White said that fight won’t happen, either.

But, if Dan Lambert had his way, Jorge Masvidal would be getting a big-money fight next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/2/2019.