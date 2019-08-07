Breaking! Holly Holm returns at UFC 243 in Melbourne, where she previously KO’d Ronda Rousey

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will return to action at October’s UFC 243 event in Melbourne, Australia.

ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto broke the news on Twitter, announcing that “The Preachers Daughter” will be taking on former title challenger Raquel Pennington at the highly anticipated event.

Breaking: Holly Holm will return to the site of one of the most infamous knockouts in combat sports history. Holm will face Raquel Pennington at UFC 243 on Oct. 5 in Melbourne, Australia, per sources. More coming to @ESPN shortly. pic.twitter.com/iEZuhTMUzM — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 7, 2019

Holly Holm (12-5 MMA) will return to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a brutal head kick knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at last month’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas.

Holm has gone just 2-5 over her past seven contests, but will be looking to right the ship when she returns to the City in which she scored the biggest knockout win of her career.

Back at UFC 193 in November of 2015 in Melbourne, Holly Holm finished the previously undefeated Ronda Rousey by way of second round knockout. (Relive that infamous head kick here).

Holm will now take on former bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington (10-7 MMA), in a bout that will serve as a rematch. ‘Rocky’ lost a close split-decision to Holm in the pairs first encounter at UFC 184.

Pennington is coming off a split-decision win over Irene Aldana in her most recent Octagon appearance last month in San Antonio.

UFC 243 is headlined by a middleweight title unification bout as current interim champion Israel Adesanya squares off with reigning division kingpin Robert Whittaker.

This article first appeared on BPJPENN.com August 6, 2019