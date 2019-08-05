Kamaru Usman opens as big betting favorite over Colby Covington

The opening betting line has been released for the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington welterweight title grudge match.

The online sportsbook Bovada opened up the UFC welterweight champion Usman as the clear -300 betting favorite. Covington is the underdog at +230 odds. That means you would have to bet $300 on the favorite Usman to win $100, while a $100 bet on Covington

as the underdog would win you $230.

UFC Futures Opening Odds

Kamaru Usman -300

Colby Covington +230

The UFC has not made this title fight official, but it is expected to take place before 2019 is up. The fight could take place at either 244 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, or at UFC 244 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Covington has a cut that he needs to get taken care of before the fight is officially scheduled.

Kamaru Usman (15-1) has won all 10 of his UFC fights and has not lost as a pro since 2013. Usman last competed in March at UFC 235 and won the UFC welterweight championship with a dominant victory over Tyron Woodley. Usman has not fought since the Woodley fight due to various injuries but is expected to be healthy soon and return to the Octagon before the year is over.

Colby Covington (15-1) is 10-1 overall in the UFC and is currently riding a seven-fight win streak. He just set a UFC record for most strikes thrown in a fight in his lopsided victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5. UFC president Dana White said that Covington would get a title shot with a win over Lawler, so he’s next in line to fight Usman.

Since Usman is the champion and undefeated in the UFC, it seemed fair for the oddsmakers to label him as the favorite. But at first glance the odds seem a bit wide considering the incredible performance Covington just had against Lawler.

Who do you favor in the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington welterweight title fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/5/2019.