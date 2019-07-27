Dana White comments after witnessing videos of alleged Jon Jones strip club incident

UFC president Dana White has commented on the alleged Jon Jones strip club incident after viewing video footage of it, and he believes that the UFC light heavyweight champion’s legal outlook looks positive in his favor.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White said that he’s seen videos of the alleged incident, and he believes Jones is in a good spot going forward with his legal matters.

“Some of the videos are coming back. I’ve seen some videos,” Dana White said. “I don’t want to talk about it, because I don’t want to hurt his case or whatever. But it’s unfortunate, when you’re famous, these type of things happen to you.”

As we reported earlier this week, Jones was recently charged with battery in the alleged strip club incident. ‘Bones’ has since commented on the matter himself and says that he is not in any trouble. Considering Jones’ past troubles, many fans have been quick to assume that he’s guilty in this latest incident, but like everyone else accused of a crime, Jones is going to go through the legal process first.

Although Dana White is not a lawyer, and he was careful in choosing his words, he believes that Jon Jones legal outlook is looking good.

“From what I’ve seen so far, when it all surfaces and comes to the top, how should I word this…It looks good for Jon. It looks very, very good for Jon, actually. It’s quite sad actually,” White said.

Jon Jones recently defended the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 239 with a split decision victory over Thiago Santos. He is expected to return to the Octagon to defend his belt before the year is up, although at this point there is no No. 1 contender for the belt.

