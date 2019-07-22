Jon Jones charged with battery for strip club incident

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been hit with a battery charge for an alleged incident that happened at a strip club in April. The report is according to local New Mexico news station KRQE News 13.

Jones’ representatives said their client did not know about the charge until KRQE told them about it. Jones’ representative James Hallinan provided the following statement:

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

According to the report, there was a bench warrant out for Jones’ arrest at the same time he fought Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239. Jones defended his title via split decision.

Here are the details according to the report. Allegedly, there was an incident at TD’s Eubank Showclub this past April. Albuquerque Police said a cocktail waitress called officers to her home, where she said Jones allegedly slapped her inappropriately, pulled her down to his lap and kissed her while she was at work. The cocktail waitress said that Jones put her in a chokehold and picked her up. She told him to stop, but Jones allegedly didn’t stop touching her until he left. Police charged Jones with battery for the incident.

Court records show that Jones did not appear at a bond arraignment for the battery charge in June, at which time a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. However, Jones apparently was unaware of it.

Jones’ representatives at Jackson-Wink told KRQE that they dispute the allegations levied against Jones by the cocktail waitress. They also said that this report was the first time they heard of the warrant, and Jon Jones immediately paid his $300 cash bond on Sunday, at which time the warrant was lifted.

Stay tuned for more to details to this story.