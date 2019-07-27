UFC 240 Results and Highlights

Stay glued to this page for all of tonight’s UFC 240 Results. The event, which takes place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is headlined by a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

‘Blessed’ returns to action for the first time since having his thirteen-fight win streak snapped by Dustin Poirier at April’s UFC 236 event in Atlanta.

After coming up short in his bid to obtain the promotions interim lightweight championship, Max Holloway (20-4 MMA) now returns to the featherweight division that he has ruled over since 2017.

Meanwhile, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (23-6-1 MMA) is coming off a dominant decision victory over Cub Swanson in his most recent Octagon appearance this past April in Atlantic City.

‘The Answer’ will enter tonight’s contest having gone 3-1 over his past four fights, which includes impressive wins over Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez.

In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will square off with Canada’s own Felicia Spencer.

Cris Cyborg will fight for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at December’s UFC 232 event in Los Angeles.

Prior to the shocking setback, Cyborg was riding a twenty-fight win streak which included victories over Holly Holm, Tonya Evinger, Marloes Coenen and Gina Carano.

As for Felicia Spencer, the Canadian will enter UFC 240 sporting a perfect professional record of 7-0. In her most recent Octagon appearance at May’s UFC Rochester event, Spencer defeated Megan Anderson via first round submission.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 240 Results below:

UFC 240 Main Card (10 pm est on PPV)

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko

UFC 240 Prelims (7pm est on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo vs. Alexis Davis

145 lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie

145 lbs.: Seungwoo Choi vs. Gavin Tucker – Tucker def. Choi via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:17 of Round 3

125 lbs.: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Figueiredo def. Panjota by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

125 lbs.: Sarah Frota vs. Gillian Robertson – Robertson def. Frota via TKO (elbows) at 4:13 of Round 2

170 lbs.: Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart – Koch def. Stewart by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x3)

