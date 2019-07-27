Corey Anderson reacts following confrontation with Jon Jones

Perennial light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson is making a strong effort to obtain a title fight with current division kingpin Jon Jones.

Earlier today in New Jersey, Corey Anderson and some friends crashed a Jon Jones autograph signing and began to heckle the reigning light heavyweight champion.

As seen in the video below courtesy of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Jon Jones did not take well to Anderson’s actions and proceeded to bark back some comments of his own.

Eventually security intervened and separated the UFC standouts before the situation could escalate any further.

Jon Jones is at a signing in NJ and Corey Anderson and some friends came to greet him. pic.twitter.com/j9YEADNAp1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 27, 2019

Corey Anderson has been calling for a title shot against ‘Bones’ ever since Jon defeated Thiago Santos via split decision in the main event of UFC 239 earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Anderson would later issue the following statement in regards to today’s confrontation with Jones on Twitter.

I just came to say "Hi"… @JonnyBones comes to my town I want to give him a nice warm welcome. But noooo, he got emotional that I know his manager. I'm the victim! And then he insulted my coach @DanteRiveraMMA ….😈 #ufc #fightme https://t.co/r7qFYmCeiq — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 27, 2019

‘Beastin’ 25/8′ is currently riding a three fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Ilir Latifi at December’s UFC 232 event in Los Angeles.

Prior to his victory over the tough Swede, Corey Anderson had picked up back to back decision victories over Glover Teixeira and Patrick Cummins respectively.

As for ‘Bones’, the pound for pound great has competed three times over the past eight months. During that stretch Jon Jones has defeated Alexander Gustafsson by way of knockout, and earned decision victories over Anthony Smith and the aforementioned Thiago Santos.

Would you like to see the UFC book a light heavyweight title fight between Corey Anderson and Jon Jones next? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

