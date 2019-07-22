Jon Jones comments on battery allegations

On Sunday night, news surfaced that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been charged with battery after an alleged incident at an Albuquerque strip club in April.

Jones was apparently unaware of these allegations until he was informed of them through the media.

His representative James Hallinan provided the following statement to KRQE News 13:

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

Despite this latest legal ordeal, Jon Jones is adamant that he is not in any trouble. He made this claim while interacting with fans on Twitter early on Monday.

I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/d3GPuRDfpb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well. And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December 😩 https://t.co/dmTH0x2Grv — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

Jon Jones then reiterated his plans to fight again in December.

That’s what I’m hoping https://t.co/eFv4VTvuVr — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

How do you think this latest situation will shake out for Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/22/2019.