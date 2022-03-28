Dan Hooker claps back at Jon Jones: “Explain how this makes you any less of a piece of s**t”

UFC featherweight Dan Hooker has called out Jon Jones once again following their latest interaction on social media.

While he may not have had a lot of success inside the Octagon recently, Dan Hooker has certainly done a good job of making some noise on Twitter. In addition to being known as a fighter who is always down to scrap, “Hangman” also isn’t afraid to speak his mind – regardless of how big the target he’s going after is.

His war of words opposite Jon Jones began a few months back and now, he’s taken it even further.

Explain how this makes you any less of a piece of shit. https://t.co/HnQRZfdsNl — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) March 28, 2022

The first tweet from Jones has since been deleted, and it asked why Hooker was “jumping down his throat” for his indiscretions when Chael Sonnen is allegedly being investigated for something similar.

The fans down in Hooker’s comments tend to be on his side but given just how disliked “Bones” is within the fanbase these days, that may not be saying much.

Interestingly, when you look at the career trajectory of both individuals, it’s somewhat difficult to see where and when both are going to get back into the cage. Hooker is coming off the back of a defeat to Arnold Allen in his 145-pound return at UFC London, whereas it’s been more than two years since Jones fought under the UFC umbrella. Everyone wants to see him test the waters at heavyweight but the longer we go without hearing a fight announcement, the more concerned people become.

Still, at least they’re keeping themselves entertained through other formats, even if it is uncomfortable to read sometimes.

What do you think of the interactions between Dan Hooker and Jon Jones? Who do you side with in this debate? What do you think is going to be next for both men in the Ultimate Fighting Championship or perhaps in another promotion?