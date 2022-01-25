Dan Hooker takes another shot at Jon Jones, says he’d fight him in a carpark

Dan Hooker has taken another shot at Jon Jones.

Over Christmas, Jones and Hooker had a back-and-forth after the “Hangman” took a dig at the former UFC champion for his comments pertaining to Chael Sonnen’s battery citations. Jones then fired back at Hooker and the pair continued to trade barbs. Now, a month later, Hooker opened up on why he dislikes Jones.

“I kind of just threw something at the wall of the internet. I didn’t tag him or anything, [but] he decides on Christmas Day to tag me in [a tweet],” Hooker said to TheAllStar. “The Hangman’s been drinking some beers on Christmas Day – its a bad day to come at me on Twitter. If I’ve had a couple (of) beers, it’s a bad day to come at me on Twitter because I’m gonna shoot back. I’m not gonna bite my tongue as most people usually would. I said what I said and I stand by it. I would never say anything about someone or to someone and not give them the opportunity to punch me in the face.

“Do I have kind of malice or ill-will towards Jon Jones? Definitely not. I don’t care, I don’t spend any time thinking about Jon Jones, I couldn’t care any less about Jon Jones. Would we ever fight? No, the fight would never make sense. Would I fight him in a carpark? If he had a problem with me of course I would oblige. I would never insult someone and not give them the opportunity to punch me in the face. That’s an entirely different discussion. But do I harbor any ill-will towards Jon Jones? Nah, definitely not.”

As Dan Hooker says, a fight between him and Jon Jones will never happen due to the weight difference. But, the fan-favorite says he wouldn’t back down from the challenge if Bones truly wanted to fight him.

However, Hooker explained how Jones’ initial comments on Sonnen prompted him to chime in.

“There’s a definite blurred line. To me, defending your wife from people insulting her is one of the most honorable things you could possibly do. To put hands on your wife is one of the most terrible things. This is my opinion and view on the topic… There’s only two arguments when it comes to that, people that think it’s not okay to physically abuse your spouse, and the other side where people think it’s okay if you’re really good at a sport. Those people, excuse my French, those people are f*****g idiots. Those people are just young, immature, and not up to scratch. It’s just not okay.”

What do you make of Dan Hooker saying he would fight Jon Jones in a carpark?