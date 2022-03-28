Pro fighters react after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

By
Harry Kettle
-
Via: @Bubbaprog on Twitter

Pro fighters, as well as UFC president Dana White, have given their thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last night.

In one of the most shocking TV moments of all-time, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during Sunday evening’s Oscars broadcast. The incident occurred after Smith took exception to a joke Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith with social media going absolutely crazy in the immediate aftermath.

Now that folks have had time to sleep on it, there’s definitely a polarising viewpoint coming from the majority of commentators.

Rock took the shot well and maintained his professionalism to carry on with the show, whereas Smith apologised after going on to win the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

With that being said, it’s time to take a look at how the mixed martial arts universe responded.

In short, it’s probably going to take a while for the world to calm down after this insane series of events.

From a ratings perspective we can only imagine what this would’ve done for the remainder of the show but in terms of the morality of the whole thing, it’s a difficult issue to unpack.

Rock and Smith will likely carry on with their careers as if this didn’t happen, perhaps having to reference it or answer questions every now and then. The viewers, though, as well as TV and movie pundits, will have plenty of content to use from this for weeks and months to come – whether that be a good or bad thing is down to the general public.

What did you think of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars? Is this the most surprising Oscars moment of all-time? In an alternate reality, who would you back to come out on top in a fight between the pair?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Sean Strickland uses Oscars incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock to cast insults at Colby Covington
  2. Stephen A. Smith blasts Jorge Masvidal following UFC 272 loss: “How are you not ready for a wrestling match?”
  3. Anthony Smith is not “pro vigilante” but condemns judge for refusing Cain Velasquez bail while accused molester walks free: “What kind of f**ked up world do we live in”
  4. Anthony Smith responds to callout from UFC London winner Paul Craig
  5. Pros react after Curtis Blaydes stops Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus