Jon Jones calls out his critics after new details emerge in Chael Sonnen case

Jon Jones has called out his critics after new details emerged regarding Chael Sonnen’s alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas.

It was back in December of 2021 when news broke that ‘The American Gangster’ had been slapped with five battery citations after allegedly being part of a hotel brawl.

When news of the incident first surfaced, former UFC champion Jon Jones took to social media with the following reaction:

“Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well.”

UFC featherweight Dan Hooker, who is known for his sense of humor, decided to take a jab at Jon Jones for his remarks.

“Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN )” – Hooker posted on Twitter.

In addition to ‘The Hangman’, former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub also took issue with Jones’ comments.

“This is not a case of Chael hitting his wife like Jon [Jones] did. I think they dropped the charges. This is not a case of Chael Sonnen being high and wrecking his Bentley with strippers in the car. This is not the case of Chael domestic violence in any facet. And I think everyone should hold their judgement to get more details.”

Most recently new reports have emerged regarding the Chael Sonnen case suggesting the former three-time UFC title challenger attacked a couple during his “rampage” on December 18.

Dr. Christopher Stellpflug and Julie Stellpflug claim that Sonnen unleashed an unprovoked attack at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas leaving them both with multiple injuries, including concussions.

Jon Jones caught wind of the couples accusations and shared the following sentiments on Twitter:

@danthehangman Brendan S. Is this what you guys are jumping down my throat about? https://t.co/KcIWxV0t0J — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

“Dan Hooker, Brendan Schaub, Is this what you guys are jumping down my throat about?

Man everyone and their mom covered my story when I was an asshole in Las Vegas, Sonnen allegedly attacks his wife, another woman along with like five men and crickets 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

“Man everyone and their mom covered my story when I was an asshole in Las Vegas, Sonnen allegedly attacks his wife, another woman along with like five men and crickets.”

What do you think of the recent comments made by former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones?