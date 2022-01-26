Colby Covington seeks Kamaru Usman trilogy bout with win over Jorge Masvidal: “He hasn’t proved he’s the better fighter”

Colby Covington may have Jorge Masvidal standing in his way, but he’s already looking past ‘Gamebred’ towards a third bout against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

Colby Covington is set for a rare non-title PPV main event against his friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. However, while he’s looking to score a win over his former roommate, he also has his eyes set on a larger bout. ‘Chaos’ believes he would deserve a trilogy bout with the UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman if he defeats Masvidal.

Covington was recently on the UFC 270 weigh-in show, and while there, he decided to take aim at him the UFC welterweight champion. ‘Chaos’ stated that he believes that he’s the only one in the division who can compete with him.

“There’s no one that’s on his level that can compete with him as I can, so this fight needs to happen again. There needs to be a trilogy because he hasn’t proved that he’s the better fighter. He hasn’t proved that he’s the best welterweight in the world, and there’s still unfinished business there. So I think after I finish Jorge Masvidal on March 5th, it puts me right back in line to get my title shot.” – said Covington when asked why he deserve another shot against Kamaru Usman.

Usman and Covington have shared the octagon on two prior occasions, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ retaining his title both times. They first faced off in December 2019, where Usman finished a back-and-forth fight via fifth-round knockout to score the first title defense of his career.

The two met for their long-awaited rematch in November 2021, at UFC 268. Usman once again retained his title, this time via unanimous decision. Despite losing the bout, Covington earned praise from fans and pundits for coming on strong as the bout concluded.

