Pros react after Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington at UFC 268

Tonight’s UFC 268 event was headlined by a welterweight title fight rematch featuring Kamaru Usman taking on Colby Covington.

Usman (20-1 MMA) and Covington (16-3 MMA) had originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious via a thrilling fifth round TKO.

Since then, Kamaru Usman went on to defend his welterweight title on three occasions, stopping Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington was returning to action for the first time in thirteen months this evening at UFC 268. In his most previous effort, ‘Chaos’ had earned a fifth round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Tonight’s UFC 268 main event rematch proved to be another thrilling war. Kamaru Usman was able to get off to a strong start in the fight and wound up dropping Colby Covington on two occasions in the second round. However, ‘Chaos’ stormed back in rounds three and four, leaving many to believe the fight was 2-2 after twenty minutes. The final five minutes resulted in another competitive round and following the final buzzer Usman and Covington couldn’t help but show each other some respect.

Official UFC 268 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Usman vs Covington 2’ below:

Kamaru going to smash — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 7, 2021

In which round do you think Kamaru will get the job done ? 🤔#UFC268 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 7, 2021

You suck!!! — Brandon (@brandonroyval) November 7, 2021

Big round for Usman 2-0! Colby is swinging though man. Anybody can get clipped! Good fight #UFC268 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

I love it #UFC268 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021

I know takedowns and that was a takedown! @dc_mma #ufc268 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 7, 2021

The truck said that’s not a TD?? Bro…WHAT?? 3 points of control but Usmans got right back up. It’s still a TD tho. How are these guys scoring stats 😂 #UFC268 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

I got it 2-2 — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Kamaru Usman defeating Colby Covington:

Colby is tough as hell — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 7, 2021

The ref getting in the way and separating Colby and Kamaru after their fight irritates me #UFC268 #msg great fight gentleman ! Respect ✊🏽 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) November 7, 2021

Whelp #UFC268 did not disappoint! Thank you to all of the warriors who fought their hearts out tonight! Huge thank you to the @ufc for another AMAZING card! Love all y’all Goodnight! ✌️ — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

Who would you like to see Kamaru Usman fight next following his decision victory over Colby Covington at tonight’s UFC 268 event in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!