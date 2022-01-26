Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2 set to headline UFC Fight Night card in April

Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will be running it back.

Luque and Muhammad first met in 2016 and will now be fighting again five-and-a-half years later. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the two will headline a Fight Night card on April 16 which serves as a crucial fight for the welterweight division.

Vicente Luque (21-7-1) is riding a four-fight winning streak and is coming off a first-round submission victory Michael Chiesa at UFC 265. On the winning streak, he also holds a first-round submission win over Tyron Woodley at UFC 260 and knockout wins over Randy Brown and Niko Price. He’s currently ranked fourth at welterweight and his last loss was a decision defeat to Stephen Thompson at UFC 244 in 2019.

Luque beat Muhammad by first-round knockout at UFC 205 in November of 2016. In the UFC, the Brazilian is 14-3 and holds other wins over Mike Perry, Jalin Turner, and Bryan Barberena, he also has a decision loss to Leon Edwards in 2017. This will also serve as Luque’s first main event in the UFC.

Belal Muhammad (20-3 and one No Contest) is on a seven-fight unbeaten streak and coming off a lopsided decision win over Stephen Thompson in December. Prior to that, he beat Demian Maia by decision after fighting Leon Edwards to a No Contest due to an eye poke in a fight he took on short notice which was his first UFC main event.

The fifth-ranked welterweight contender has notable wins over Dhiego Lima, Lyman Good, Randy Brown, and Tim Means. Muhammad is 11-3 and one No Contest in the UFC and the only stoppage loss of his career came at the hands of Luque.

With Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad set to headline the fight night card, April 16 is as follows:

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Miguel Baeza vs. Dhiego Lima

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Who do you think wins, Vicente Luque or Belal Muhammad?