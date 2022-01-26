UFC 270 fight night weights revealed: Figueiredo adds nearly 20lbs, Stamann the highest gainer

The UFC 270 fight night weights have been revealed and Deiveson Figueiredo added nearly 20lbs after weigh-ins.

On Friday morning, every fighter successfully made weight but the California State Athletic Commission released the fight night weights.

Figueiredo, who defeated Brandon Moreno by decision to reclaim the flyweight title weighed 143.2lbs on Saturday, which was a gain of 19.2lbs. On the flip side, the Mexican only weighed 136.2lbs which was a 9.8% difference, and was seven pounds lighter than Figueiredo despite weighing the same on Friday.

The highest gainer of the UFC 270 card was Cody Stamann who weighed 135.5lbs but on Saturday tipped the scale at 148.8lbs. One of the more intriguing weights differences was Ciryl Gane who actually lost two pounds.

UFC 270 saw Francis Ngannou defeat Ciryl Gane by decision to defend his heavyweight title for the first time.

Here are the full UFC 270 fight night weights released by the CSAC, with the percentage being the difference between their weigh-in results to their fight night weight.

UFC 270 main card

Francis Ngannou (257 pounds to 260.4 pounds = 3.4%) vs. Ciryl Gane (247 pounds to 245 pounds = -0.8%)

Brandon Moreno (124 pounds to 136.2 pounds = 9.8%) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (124 pounds to 143.2 pounds = 15.5%)

Michel Pereira (170 pounds to 184 pounds = 8.2%) vs. Andre Fialho (169.5 pounds to 179.6 pounds = 6%)

Cody Stamann (135.5 pounds to 159 pounds = 17.3%) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136 pounds to 148.8 pounds = 9.4%)

Michael Morales (170 pounds to 190.4 pounds = 12%) vs. Trevin Giles (170 pounds to 182.2 pounds = 10.7%)

UFC 270 prelims

Raoni Barcelos (135 pounds to 150.6 pounds = 11.6%) vs. Victor Henry (135.5 pounds to 148.5 pounds = 9.6%)

Jack Della Maddalena (170.5 pounds to 189 pounds = 10.9%) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5 pounds to 189.6 pounds = 11.2%)

Tony Gravely (135.5 pounds to 148.8 pounds = 9.8%) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136 pounds to 157.8 pounds = 16%)

Matt Frevola (154.5 pounds to 175 pounds = 13.3%) vs. Genaro Valdez (155 pounds to 167 pounds = 7.4%)

Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5 pounds to 132.2 pounds = 14.5%) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5 pounds to 128.5 pounds = 11.3%)

Kay Hansen (125 pounds to 133.2 pounds = 6.6%) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125 pounds to 136.8 pounds = 9.4%).

What do you make of the UFC 270 fight night weights? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!