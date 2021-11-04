Colby Covington scoffs at Kamaru Usman’s callout of Canelo Alvarez: “Just more fake news and easier landing for him”

Colby Covington has laughed off Kamaru Usman’s recent talk of potentially fighting boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

Covington and Usman, who will square off for the second time this weekend with the UFC welterweight title on the line, are set to go up against Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant on the same night. Based on what went down when it was Canelo vs UFC in 2019, we’d say there’s going to be some talk about comparisons.

Before things have even gotten underway, Usman has already been talking about Canelo and the possibility of boxing him one day.

Colby Covington, however, thinks there’s more to the story.

“Just more fake news and easier landing for him (Kamaru Usman). He just wants a way out for after I beat him up on Saturday night; for him to say, ‘Oh, I wasn’t focused.’ It just gives him an exit plan, you know, like, ‘Oh, I was focusing on Canelo. Oh, I was focused on going up in weight. I wasn’t focused on Colby.’ You know, he’ll be begging the UFC for a rematch.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

