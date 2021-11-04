Justin Gaethje explains why Edson Barboza was the UFC opponent he was “the most terrified of”

Justin Gaethje has explained why Edson Barboza was the UFC opponent he was the most terrified of fighting.

This Saturday night, Justin Gaethje is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. He’ll be doing so at Madison Square Garden, and he’ll be competing against fellow top contender Michael Chandler.

Gaethje has fought a lot of scary guys in the UFC but as per the man himself, the one that scared him the most was Edson Barboza.

“I was the most terrified of Edson (Barboza), you know. Growing up, when I was in college, wrestling, before I thought I’d ever fight in the UFC, I was watching this dude spinning back kicking, taking people to the shadow realm. I remember playing poker with my guys. I think when he fought Beneil Dariush, we were watching and playing, and I told all the guys I’m going to fight that guy one day.”

Gaethje wound up knocking Barboza out after just two minutes and 30 seconds in their March 2019 showdown.

