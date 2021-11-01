Colby Covington promises to put Kamaru Usman ‘to sleep’ at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden

Colby Covington is confident he will hear And New on Saturday night.

Covington is set to rematch Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s a highly-anticipated rematch as the two had one of the best fights of 2019 as Usman won by fifth-round TKO in a controversial stoppage. However, it was a back-and-forth fight and both men had moments they can take into the rematch.

Ahead of the rematch, Covington says the UFC forced Usman to take it because the champ didn’t want to fight him again. When the two do step into the Octagon on Saturday night, “Chaos” believes he will KO Usman on Saturday night.

“We are in NYC about to get that belt. What’s up baby you can’t stop us,” Covington said on the first episode of UFC embedded. “We just landed in New York City from the great state of Florida and the great city of the 305, Miami. We are out here to come get a UFC world title. What’s driving me is revenge. He doesn’t want to be here. If it wasn’t for the UFC forcing his hand telling him ‘hey if you don’t fight Colby we’ll strip you and move on,’ he wouldn’t be here. He was looking for any way to avoid fighting me. It’s a great feeling for this to be in New York City. They say the city never sleeps but hopefully, they’ll make an exception Saturday night because I’m putting Marty to sleep in Madison Square Garden.”

Colby Covington has not fought since he beat Tyron Woodley by TKO due to a rib injury last September. It was his first fight under his new training camp at MMA Masters which could be a factor against Kamaru Usman on Saturday at UFC 268.

