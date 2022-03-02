Colby Covington says beef with Jorge Masvidal will extend past UFC 272: “Who wants to bury the hatchet with a scumbag?”

Colby Covington is confident that his beef with Jorge Masvidal will extend beyond this weekend.

‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ are set to square off this Saturday in the main event of UFC 272. Covington and Masvidal were friends for years, and even roommates at one point. However, they couldn’t be further apart nowadays. The two developed a feud around 2019 due to Covington allegedly not paying one of their coaches, and it has spiraled since.

With a lot of rivalries in MMA, the two sides will show respect after the contest. Colby Covington even did that following his rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. However, that seemingly won’t happen here. According to the former UFC interim welterweight champion, there won’t be any handshaking or embraces in the post-fight aftermath.

Covington spoke about the situation at the UFC 272 media day. ‘Chaos’ noted that he has no interest in patching up things with Masvidal, whom he dubbed a criminal. He also said that if he sees him out in Miami, the two are going to fight in public.

“Who wants to bury the hatchet with a criminal, with a thief, with a dirtbag scumbag? More of his family likes me than they even like him. I’m not burying it with that dirtbag criminal. The city isn’t big enough for both of us. If I see him in Miami, he’s getting dropped on his head. He doesn’t even train in Miami, he’s from Broward County and trains in Coconut Creak, Florida. I’m from Miami and train there. I’m in the heart of Miami, and I’m the king of Miami and I’m going to prove it Saturday night.”

What do you think about Colby Covington saying he’s going to keep the beef going with Jorge Masvidal? Who are you picking in their UFC 272 headlining bout? Sound off in the comments below!