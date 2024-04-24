Alex Pereira sends a message of support to Charles Oliveira after UFC 300: “Sometimes we lose”

By Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has sent a message of support to Charles Oliveira.

Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira,

It was a very different night for the two Brazilians at UFC 300 earlier this month. Both men fought on the main card of the historic event, with Alex Pereira headlining it. ‘Poatan’ faced former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event, while Charles Oliveira met Arman Tsarukyan on the main card in a title eliminator.

In the headliner, Alex Pereira earned a first-round knockout win over ‘Sweet Dreams’. However, Charles Oliveira didn’t have nearly as much success as the light-heavyweight champion. ‘Do Bronx’ suffered a split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, and missed out on a fight against Islam Makhachev as a result.

Weeks beyond the defeat, Alex Pereira has sent a message of support to the former lightweight champion. Speaking in a recent interview with Laerte Viana, ‘Poatan’ was asked about Charles Oliveira’s loss. There, he had nothing but support for the lightweight.

In the interview, the light-heavyweight titleholder stated that he’s confident that ‘Do Bronx’ will make changes in training if necessary.  He also questioned if Charles Oliveira had issues going on outside of fighting.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN SLAMS ISLAM MAKHACHEV AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT AVOIDING REMATCH: “WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU FOUGHT 2 TIMES IN 6 WEEKS?

Alex Pereira sends Charles Oliveira a message of support after UFC 300 defeat

“I’ve been through this.” Alex Pereria stated in the interview when asked about Charles Oliveira’s recent loss at UFC 300. “[Charles] has to see if he made a mistake. Sometimes we lose, but not because we made a mistake [in preparation]. He has to see if there will be changes, or do something different. (h/t Championship Rounds)

He continued, “Nobody knows what he’s going through outside the world of fighting too. The important thing is for him to know if there is something to correct, and try to fix it somehow.”

Since Charles Oliveira’s loss earlier this month, he’s been quiet about his future plans regarding a return. However, the same cannot be said for Alex Pereira. Following his victory over Jamahal Hill, he called for the chance to fight at UFC 301 in Brazil, but several broken toes will likely prevent the quick turnaround.

In recent days, Alex Pereira has shown interest in fighting several different opponents including Magomed Ankalaev and Jiri Prochazka. However, ‘Poatan’ has yet to sign an official return to the octagon as of now.

What do you make of this news featuring UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira? Who do you want to see Charles Oliveira fight in his return to the cage?

