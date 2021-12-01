New Thrill and The Agony video shows what Colby Covington said to Kamaru Usman after UFC 268

Colby Covington dropped his notorious shtick for a few brief seconds following his rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

Covington (16-3 MMA) and Usman (20-1 MMA) collided for a second time at last months event in New York City with the promotions undisputed welterweight title once again on the line.

The pair of heated rivals had originally squared off back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious via a thrilling fifth round TKO.

Their rematch at UFC 268 proved to be another thrilling war. Kamaru Usman was able to get off to a strong start in the fight and wound up dropping Colby Covington on two occasions in the second round.

However, ‘Chaos’ stormed back in rounds three and four, leaving many to believe the fight was tied 2 rounds a piece after twenty minutes. The final five minutes of the contest left fight fans salivating for more action and following the final buzzer Usman and Covington couldn’t help but show each other some respect.

As seen below, Colby Covington dropped his infamous shtick to show some love to Kamaru Usman in the immediate aftermath of their rematch.

What did Colby Covington say to Kamaru Usman after #UFC268? 📺 Watch a brand new Thrill & The Agony on @UFCFightPass now! pic.twitter.com/tvhWMzM89P — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 1, 2021

“You know I’m trying to sell it for you, get the money,” Covington said after the final bell. “It’s all love.” “I know,” Usman replied. “I know.”

‘Chaos’ has already started campaigning for his next fight, targeting his former friend turned bitter enemy Jorge Masvidal. With that said, UFC officials have not made any official booking as of this time.

