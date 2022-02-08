Jorge Masvidal eager to “expose” Colby Covington at UFC 272: “He’s very limited”

Jorge Masvidal plans to expose Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Masvidal and Covington are set to headline the pay-per-view in a highly-anticipated bout. The two are former roommates and best friends but had a massive falling out. They don’t like each other and ‘Gamebred’ says he’s excited to be able to get paid to punch Covington in the face and expose him to the world.

“It’s so amazing that I’m going to get to punch this guy in the face,” Masvidal told Fox News’ Jesse Watters (h/t MMAJunkie). “And I really don’t like this guy, and I’m going to get paid for it – a big amount of money. And I can’t wait just to expose him once again to the world. He’s a charlatan.”

Not only does Jorge Masvidal plan to expose Colby Covington for his fighting abilities, but he also wants to expose ‘Chaos’ for faking being a Trump supporter.

As for in the Octagon, Masvidal plans on violently beating Covington who he claims is a very limited fighter.

“If you don’t believe me, just ask him any – what’s his favorite law that Trump passed while Trump was in presidency, or anything like that,” Masvidal said. “Ask that idiot anything politically related. You’ll see he’s just a fraud, man. He’s just holding up books to get triggers and things like that, but he doesn’t know anything about what he talks about. And about fighting, he’s very limited. I’m going to show it, March (5), how limited he is.”

Both Masvidal and Covington are coming off losses to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. They both have lost to the champ twice so they are in a weird spot in the division but both men are excited to put their hands on one another in Las Vegas on March 5.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will beat Colby Covington at UFC 272?