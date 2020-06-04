Colby Covington not buying Jon Jones as a hero: “You’re a scumbag”

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is not holding back against some of his biggest rivals.

Earlier this week during an interview with Submission Radio, Covington went after the likes of Tyron Woodley, Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, and Kamaru Usman.

All of those names could be future opponents for Covington inside the welterweight division but “Chaos” also added light heavyweight champion Jon Jones into his lists of targets as well.

While currently in the middle of a financial feud about a potential move up to heavyweight, Jones has taken his time to address the rioting and looting taking place around the country, specifically in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jones was recently captured on video approaching vandals and confiscating their spray cans and then later explained why he is helping out his city.

Although Jones has been doing good helping around his community, Covington told Submission Radio it is all fake and Jones’ past proves who he really is.

.@ColbyCovMMA isn’t impressed with Jon Jones: “I think it’s just hilarious how fake he is. And now he’s trying to act like he’s a baby-faced hero? Dude, you’re a scumbag.” 📺: https://t.co/XhEZoOqEiH pic.twitter.com/IPqLZtsiEj — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) June 3, 2020

“The funniest thing about the Jon Jones thing is that he just conveniently has a camera set up right as he’s stealing some spray cans from two protesters and rioters in the street,” Covington said. “I think it’s just hilarious how fake he is and now he’s trying to act like he’s a babyface hero? Dude you’re a scumbag, you were just shooting guns and getting a DUI last week. Where were you at when the cops were there? You were just wrapping a Bentley around a poll with two hookers in the back while your wife and kids were at home. All the steroids you’ve done, all the cocaine you’ve done, man, you’re not a good guy, you’re not a hero Jon, stop trying to act like you’re a hero.”

Covington added that he believes Jones’ is working on his public image as a bargaining tool in his ongoing feud with Dana White and the UFC.

“It’s pathetic, the guy’s out there begging for money and all of a sudden mysteriously there’s a camera man set up and he’s the good guy again,” Covington said. “He wants to be a babyface hero and look good for negotiations with Dana, his boss. The guy’s a complete joke, I mean he doesn’t deserve to be paid. Look at his history, look at his track record, the guy can’t get out of his own way. It’s one thing to make a mistake but it’s another thing to continually make the same mistake, so the guy’s a dirtbag he shouldn’t be paid anything. The guy shouldn’t even be fighting, he should be suspended for his whole career. When you fail two or three steroid tests, I don’t even know why he’s still in the UFC.”

