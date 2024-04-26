Video | Strongman Eddie Hall breaks Alex Pereira’s punch record after multiple attempts

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has broken Alex Pereira’s punch record at the UFC Performance Institute.

As we all know, Alex Pereira is an absolute monster. The man known as ‘Poatan’ has achieved some incredible things in kickboxing as well as mixed martial arts. Right now, he stands tall as the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion.

He successfully defended that belt at UFC 300, beating Jamahal Hill in the main event of the evening. In addition to that, he also managed to break the punching power record on the world-famous punching machine at the UFC PI. Francis Ngannou’s previous record clocked in at a score of 129,000 which was obliterated by Pereira, who scored 191,796.

After multiple attempts, the aforementioned Eddie Hall managed to get up to 208,901 during a recent visit, as seen in the following Instagram video.