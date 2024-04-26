Video | Strongman Eddie Hall breaks Alex Pereira’s punch record after multiple attempts

By Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has broken Alex Pereira’s punch record at the UFC Performance Institute.

Eddie Hall

As we all know, Alex Pereira is an absolute monster. The man known as ‘Poatan’ has achieved some incredible things in kickboxing as well as mixed martial arts. Right now, he stands tall as the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion.

He successfully defended that belt at UFC 300, beating Jamahal Hill in the main event of the evening. In addition to that, he also managed to break the punching power record on the world-famous punching machine at the UFC PI. Francis Ngannou’s previous record clocked in at a score of 129,000 which was obliterated by Pereira, who scored 191,796.

RELATED: VIDEO | Alex Pereira destroys Francis Ngannou’s punching force record ahead of UFC 300

After multiple attempts, the aforementioned Eddie Hall managed to get up to 208,901 during a recent visit, as seen in the following Instagram video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Backyard Violence (@backyardviolence)

 

Hall breaks Pereira’s record

As many fans may know, Hall has been floating around the MMA scene quite a bit recently. In addition to his boxing exploits, he’s also struck up quite the friendship with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Ironically enough, Aspinall and Pereira have both hinted at squaring off against one another in recent months.

In terms of the punching machine, very few people know what to truly make of it. Some suggest you just have to hit it at the right angle, whereas others are blown away by it. Whatever the case may be, we wouldn’t want to get hit by one of these chaps.

What do you believe should be next for Alex Pereira in the UFC? Who do you think could break Eddie Hall’s record at the UFC PI? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira UFC

Related

Ketlen Vieira calls out Kayla Harrison

Ketlen Vieira blasts Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down UFC 303 fight offer: “Stop running”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024
Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush's coach: Long fighting absence due to repeated head trauma

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has taken a slow and methodical path back to the Octagon after suffering from apparent head trauma.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier advises UFC 304 fighters on how to handle fighting in the early morning hours in Manchester

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the unorthodox start times at UFC 304 should be a significant part of fight camps for those competing on the card.

Chael Sonnen, Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane
Ciryl Gane

Chael Sonnen shares 'big risk' associated with possible Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane clash at UFC 304

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Chael Sonnen feels that a Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane matchup at UFC 304 could be potentially disastrous for the matchmakers.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

José Aldo expects 'great things' from former UFC rival Conor McGregor's return at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo is a loyal ally of Conor McGregor almost a full decade after their intense rivalry inside the Octagon.

Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez attempted murder trial date slated for September 9th

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024
Mark Hunt, Dana White
Dana White

Mark Hunt explodes at 'b*tch' Dana White after Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses revealed

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Mark Hunt thinks the recently disclosed Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses show UFC president Dana White is financially low-balling fighters.

Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov set to headline UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

A battle of ranked middleweights is set to headline UFC Louisville, as Jared Cannonier will take on Nassourdine Imavov.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo campaigns to get on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson after UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

Jose Aldo is hoping to make his return to boxing this summer and wants to be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event on July 20.

Petr Yan, Marlon Vera
Petr Yan

Petr Yan and Marlon Vera ramp up social media bickering ahead of potential UFC booking: "Everything has its time!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Marlon Vera could potentially be on a collision course in a pivotal showdown for the division.