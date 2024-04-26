Video | Strongman Eddie Hall breaks Alex Pereira’s punch record after multiple attempts
Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has broken Alex Pereira’s punch record at the UFC Performance Institute.
As we all know, Alex Pereira is an absolute monster. The man known as ‘Poatan’ has achieved some incredible things in kickboxing as well as mixed martial arts. Right now, he stands tall as the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion.
He successfully defended that belt at UFC 300, beating Jamahal Hill in the main event of the evening. In addition to that, he also managed to break the punching power record on the world-famous punching machine at the UFC PI. Francis Ngannou’s previous record clocked in at a score of 129,000 which was obliterated by Pereira, who scored 191,796.
RELATED: VIDEO | Alex Pereira destroys Francis Ngannou’s punching force record ahead of UFC 300
After multiple attempts, the aforementioned Eddie Hall managed to get up to 208,901 during a recent visit, as seen in the following Instagram video.
View this post on Instagram
Hall breaks Pereira’s record
As many fans may know, Hall has been floating around the MMA scene quite a bit recently. In addition to his boxing exploits, he’s also struck up quite the friendship with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Ironically enough, Aspinall and Pereira have both hinted at squaring off against one another in recent months.
In terms of the punching machine, very few people know what to truly make of it. Some suggest you just have to hit it at the right angle, whereas others are blown away by it. Whatever the case may be, we wouldn’t want to get hit by one of these chaps.
What do you believe should be next for Alex Pereira in the UFC? Who do you think could break Eddie Hall’s record at the UFC PI? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira UFC