José Aldo expects ‘great things’ from former UFC rival Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 303

UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo is a loyal ally of Conor McGregor almost a full decade after their intense rivalry inside the Octagon.

Aldo will make his UFC return at UFC 301 next weekend in Rio de Janeiro. He’ll return to the bantamweight division to face Jonathan Martinez in the UFC 301 co-main event.

Aldo’s UFC 301 appearance is the last on his current UFC deal. It’s uncertain if he plans on making a multi-fight comeback inside the Octagon or returning to boxing after this bout.

Before Aldo was knocked out by McGregor at UFC 194, he was considered an indomitable force as a featherweight. He’s arguably the greatest UFC featherweight of all time and set numerous records as a titleholder.

Aldo and McGregor had immense bad blood before their UFC 194 clash. But, their past animosity has turned into mutual respect in recent years.

McGregor will make his MMA comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Aldo is expecting the best version of his former rival inside the Octagon.