José Aldo expects ‘great things’ from former UFC rival Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 303
UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo is a loyal ally of Conor McGregor almost a full decade after their intense rivalry inside the Octagon.
Aldo will make his UFC return at UFC 301 next weekend in Rio de Janeiro. He’ll return to the bantamweight division to face Jonathan Martinez in the UFC 301 co-main event.
Aldo’s UFC 301 appearance is the last on his current UFC deal. It’s uncertain if he plans on making a multi-fight comeback inside the Octagon or returning to boxing after this bout.
Before Aldo was knocked out by McGregor at UFC 194, he was considered an indomitable force as a featherweight. He’s arguably the greatest UFC featherweight of all time and set numerous records as a titleholder.
Aldo and McGregor had immense bad blood before their UFC 194 clash. But, their past animosity has turned into mutual respect in recent years.
McGregor will make his MMA comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Aldo is expecting the best version of his former rival inside the Octagon.
José Aldo hopes Conor McGregor turns back the clock at UFC 303
In a recent interview with MMA Junkie‘s Mike Bohn, Aldo gave his thoughts on McGregor’s upcoming UFC comeback.
“I have great expectations for that fight.” Aldo said. “I always root for the guys that I’ve fought and the guys who have beaten me because that just proves that I’ve lost to the best, and I lost to champions. I hope he can go in there and be the [McGregor] of old and be aggressive and go in there to finish the fight and not to leave it to the judges. I expect great things from that fight.”
McGregor returns after three years away from fighting, stemming from a leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s lost three of his last four fights overall, including back-to-back losses to Poirier in 2021.
Aldo and McGregor are both looking to prove they remain elite fighters at this stage of their careers, and Aldo hopes McGregor can turn the tide later this summer.