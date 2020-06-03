Colby Covington trashes potential Usman vs. Burns matchup

Colby Covington has no interest in a potential welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and top contender Gilbert Burns. In fact, he feels the vast majority of fans share that disinterest.

Last weekend, in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9, Burns picked up the biggest win of his career, defeating the former champion Tyron Woodley with a dominant, unanimous decision win. The win earned Burns the No. 1 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings, and very possibly the next crack at Usman.

It did not earn him the respect of Covington.

“Yup, still don’t care,” Covington said of Burns on a recent episode of Submission Radio. “Just like all the people, the people don’t care about the fight. That fight won’t sell 10,000 pay-per-views, let alone 1000 pay-per-views. So, I could care less if they want to make some fight with some guy who was just getting knocked out by lightweights and nobody knows who they are. So, I’m not interested in that fight, the people aren’t interested in that fight.”

While Covington has no interest in seeing Burns and Usman fight, he won’t be bothered if the UFC makes the fight. By his estimation, that just opens the door to a grudge match with his training partner turned nemesis Jorge Masvidal.

“I could care less [about an Usman vs. Burns fight],” Covington said. “Nobody knows who that guy is. Let them fight. If they fight, that just means the biggest fight in the welterweight division is open door, and that’s me versus street Judas Masvidal. Everybody knows that’s a real beef, and that score needs to be settled. So, Judas Masvidal, he’s got nowhere to go. We know he ducked Marty Fakenewsman, but he’s got no other fights to be made. So, the biggest fight that could happen in the welterweight division, is the man, me, versus the loser, street Judas Masvidal.”

Who do you want to see Colby Covington fight next?